MDF Ready To Deal With ‘Anamaliwongo’

The Malawi Defense Force (MDF) has declared that it is ready to deal with any person or group of people that will cause any form of conflict in the country.

MDF Commander, General Griffin Supuni Phiri made the declaration Monday in Mzuzu when President Arthur Peter Mutharika visited Moyale Barracks.

“As MDF, we are very ready to deal with anyone daring to disturb peace in the country including those who deliberately incite violence in the name of politics.

“We are also ready to work together with other law enforcers to deal with thieves and even those who are doing harm to wildlife and our natural reserves,” he said in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of Mutharika’s visit.

He applauded government for its commitment towards the welfare of soldiers in the country.

General Supuni Phiri said construction of decent houses for the officers and purchase of new vehicles for the force would ease the challenges they encounter in their operations.

“With the help from government, we have purchased 33 vehicles, nine of which are already in the country.

“You will never see army officers operating with old TATAs anymore because the new vehicles will replace the old ones,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Defense, Everton Chimulilenji commended the MDF for providing security in the country.

“As a country, we ought to commend our soldiers for the good work they are doing both at national and international levels.

“We involve our soldiers in a lot of activities such as wildlife protection, emergency relief services and roads construction projects among other national and international duties,” he said.

The minister then encouraged the soldiers to continue working with commitment and passion for the benefit of the nation.

