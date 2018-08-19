MCP’s Sidik Mia Behind Mangochi Terror; Police Vow To Crush Violence Ring

Malawi Congress Party main financier Sidik Mia is said to be behind the torching of two vehicles belonging to newly-formed United Transformation Movement in Mangochi on Saturday night. The incident came on the eve of UTM’s official launch in the Eastern Region.

Sources with exclusive information privy to this publication say Mia has been mobilizing youths in the Eastern Region plus others from Lilongwe and Ndirande to strengthen MCP structures using violence and intimidation.

With the capacity of money and connections of Moslem leaders, Mia is fearing the penetration of another political grouping in the region at a time when he thinks he has already dismantled a good deal of United Democratic Front structures.

“We know he sent his boys to torch UTM vehicles because that is what he has been planning over the past weeks. He doesn’t want to have another worthy competitor on top of Atupele Muluzi. His money is doing dirty work here,” disclosed one of the sources who has been working closely with Mia elements.

The thugs from Lilongwe and Blantyre have been lodging in Mangochi for months now and are employees at various businesses owned by Mia in Mangochi and Liwonde.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through its secretary general Greizeder Jefu wa Jeffrey has since condemned the Mangochi incident saying such barbaric acts of terror defeat the whole democratic purpose of political diversity.

Meanwhile, Police in the Eastern Region say they have launched investigations into the matter and will take strong action against the perpetrators.

Since returning to politics two years ago, Sidik Mia has become renowned with political violence. During recent by-elections in Blantyre, Mulanje and Nsanje Mia unleashed thugs who beat up DPP supporters and voters who spoke against their agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...