MCP’s Rev. Maurice Munthali Booed At Funeral

Malawi Congress Party Spokesperson who is also Shadow MP for Rumphi West Constituency Reverend Maurice Munthali was on Tuesday booed at by angry mourners at a funeral.

The booing came from mainly women because Munthali spoke politics at the funeral.

He was further booed when he said he had been sent by MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to condole the bereaved family but only gave K6000 condolence.

Munthali repeatedly urged people to vote for Chakwera for President and himself as MP. That openly irritated hundreds of mourners who heckled him at different points of his speech.

Relatives of the dead Senior ground village Kamunoli Chavula were also shocked at Munthali’s misconduct.

They booed further when it was announced that his condolence was a mere K6000.

Women were heard saying that Munthali, as a Reverend would not makea good leader because he was used to receiving things from Christians and as such it was hard for him to give.

