MCP’s Mia, Harry Mkandawire Anger Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe, Demands Apology

The Tumbuka Paramount Chief has expressed shock and disappointment at the disrespectful behaviour by MCP vice presidents Sadik Mia and Harry Mkandawire and their MCP entourage during the Gonapamuhanya ceremony on Saturday.

In the middle of the programme, the MCP officials got up and left, way before the Paramount delivered his speech.

Paramount Chief Themba la MaThemba Chikulamayembe said the conduct by the MCP officials was a demonstration of lack of respect for culture and protocol for the whole Tumbuka people.

He reminded politicians that chiefs and cultural heritage are part of the whole national set up.

“What Hon Mia and Mkandawire have done is a total insult to all the Tumbukas, elders and an indication of lack of respect to our tradition. I therefore, ask them to apologise as soon as possible,” he said.

Mia and Mkandawire walked out of the Gonapamuhanya ceremony immediately after presenting their gifts to the Tumbuka chief.

The chief and guest of honour, Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa, had not spoken by then.

It all started during introductions when director of ceremonies, Senior Group Village head Kapatakafinyi, failed to recognize the presence of the two MCP senior officials.

Kapatakafinyi only recognized government officials, who included Nankhumwa, Chiumia, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya.

MCP deputy director of youths Mathias Mgemezulu tried to reason with Kapatakafinyi on the matter, but his plea did not yield anything.

Speaking on behalf of President Peter Mutharika, Nankhumwa stressed on the importance of co-existence among Malawians regardless of political and religious affiliations.

“A tribe that has no respect for its values is like a dead tree. Culture is the root of every group of people. This is why the government leads the way in promoting various cultural activities in the country. If well explored, culture can enhance tourism for our country,” Nankhumwa said.

