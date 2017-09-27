MCP’s Candidate Ulemu Msungama In Dubious Car Registration

It is exposed. Ulemu Msungama, who is Malawi Congress Party’s candidate in the forthcoming October 17 by-elections is involved in dubious and clandestine car deal.

He dubiously registered his Benz vehicle with the Road Traffic Directorate under NA 9200, a number already registered with another vehicle.

“We have checked in our system and found that a Toyota Vitz belonging to Mr Wanangwa Mbereka Soko has registration number NA 9200 and we are investigating how Mr Msungama had his vehicle registered with the same number,” an official at RTD said.

A picture of the two vehicles has gone viral on social media attracting big debate on how Msungama registered the Benz.

One source from MCP said Msungama is involved in dubious car deals and therefore it was not surprising that he found himself into that mess.

“We prayed hard so that the press should not pick it since he is our candidate in the forthcoming by-elections on October 17 in Lilongwe City South East,” the MCP member who refused to be identified said.

Msungama will wrestle with Democratic Progressive Party’s Dr. Rueben Ngwenya. The by-elections have come because the Supreme Court nullified the victory of Bentley Namasasu, who won on 2014 under DPP.

Meanwhile police are investigating into the purchase of the vehicle and it’s clearance with Malawi Revenue Authority.

The police have also sent alarm to International Police (Interpol) to establish whether it is not among hot cars on wanted list

