MCP’s By-elections Candidate Ulemu Msungama Hails Mia, Lambasts Msowoya “Bwana Siawa Osati Zaku Karongazi”

Rapist defender, who is also aspiring Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for the coming by-elections in Lilongwe City South East Constituency,Ulemu Msungama has blasted and mocked MCP Vice President who is also speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya in a secret MCP watsapp group,barely days after receiving 500 T-shirts and MK 5 million for his campaign from the self declared MCP Vice President Sidik Mia. Malawi Voice can reveal.

Malawi Voice has learnt that Sidik Mia has given Ulemu Msungama 500 pieces of MCP cloth , 200 T-shirts and Mk 5 million to facilitate his smooth bid,a development which Msungama could not hide and went over the moon to the MCP watsapp forum to express his excitement for Mia and in the process blasting Msowoya as a useless leader within the MCP.

“Bwana siawa osati zaku Karongazi”, wrote Msungama in reference to the speaker Msowoya that is not better than Mia.

This did not go well with Msowoya’s camp who outright replied to Msungama that ‘Wako fodya ndiuyo wapamphuno’ .

Prominent members like Jessie Kabwira went further to hit back at Msungama calling Sidik Mia Mmwenye who is buying ruling DPP cadets Cloth.

“Mwenye wakoyo akuguliranso ma dpp candidates nsalu in Nsanje ndiye ukuona ngati ndiwekha?”Wrote Kabwira.

Juliana Lunguzi just came and wrote the wide eyes emoticon.

There is heavy battle for the MCP running mate with the coming in of Mia in MCP who clearly stated that he wont accept anything less than the MCP running mate post in the coming elections.

Ulemu is never short of controversy. In the recent past he has defended his close party friend Bishop Joe Manguluti who is alleged to have raped his own adopted daughter, a case which MCP leadership has corrupted a certain magistrate to have it discontinued.

