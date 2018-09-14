MCP Youths Boycott Workshop As DPP Cadets And Others Undergo Mentorship Programme

As the country is preparing for next year’s elections, the Center for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) decided to organise the youths from all political parties that are represented in the National Assembly.

The aim of the seminar was to a acknowledge the importance of the youths in political process and impart technical knowledge, and advise on how they can be good future leaders in the country and in their various political camps.

While deliberating under the theme of “Mentorship”, the congregants were more of appreciative for this gesture by CMD to equip the youths with such kind of skills.

“Mentorship is a key component that will help us to nurture our democracy well. We have been groomed here and we expect to groom others in the process. In DPP, we are privileged to have the President who is the champion of youths at global level so in our party, we don’t stress on this because we have a ‘champion of mentors’ already and this program is in line with our policies on youths in the party,” said Mr Charles Kadziwe when interviewed by this publication.

Mr Kadziwe who is also DPP’s Deputy National Youth Director for the South also praised the president of this country Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika for according nine youths of the party an opportunity to represent the party at a such crucial workshop.

“We are also thankful to the CMD for this gesture,” Charles kadziwe said.

Some of the youthful mentors that were regarded as shining examples from the parties who came to the workshop were Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa, Hon Atupele Muluzi as most disciplined and principled politicians of our time so far.

One of the organisers of the workshop Mr Cydric Damala said was happy with the way participants organised themselves in this seminar.

MCP youths did not show up for the seminar. Some sources indicate that they were not pleased with alleged ‘small allowances that are given to the participants’.

