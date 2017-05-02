MCP Wrecks Havoc Among Some Disgruntled DPP Youths Movement By Sponsoring Internal Battles

Malawi Congress Party through their new catch and millionaire Sidik Mia have infiltrated some group of youth in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth movement with huge amounts of money, we can reveal.

The main opposition party reeling from bombshell the party’s secretary general Gustav Kaliwo unleashed, is currently funding a section of some DPP youths to tarnish the image of some key party members and government officials with an aim of sowing seeds of division ahead of the 2019 polls.

Sources privy to this publication have revealed the core facts of the MCP mission which is at advanced stage and likely to roll out in the coming days.

“Mia has release millions to some youths in our party who in turn will invade social media with new pseudos specifically to attack personalities in the upper tier of the party. They have convinced some DPP youths that they have nothing to lose by eating money from opposition while using fake accounts on Facebook and Twitter. It has come as a fair deal to money-loving cadets who want to reap from both camps without being exposed,” revealed the source.

Some of the targets include cabinet ministers Samuel Tembenu, Bright Msaka, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Francis Kasaila, Dr. Peter Kumpalume, Henry Mussa and Goodall Gondwe.

Others being targeted by the rogue cadets are newly appointed Reserve Bank governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara.

The list of targets also has DPP Secretary General Glezelder Jeffrey, Director of Security and Presidential bodyguard Paulos Chisale, and Mzuzu-based civil servant Julius Mithi who is vocal on Facebook supporting President Mutharika and government.

Since Mia announced his plans to join MCP and run alongside Lazarus Chakwera in 2019, he has been dishing out millions especially in the Southern Region with an aim of weakening DPP and UDF.

He has promised Chakwera not less than 500,000 votes from Southern Region in 2019.

It has come as a surprise for some members among DPP youths that cadets can sink low to work against their own party in exchange of thousands of kwachas.

Now that the secret plan is spilling out, some of the youths are backtracking on their initial motive. Only few have gone ahead to promise Mia and MCP of their willingness to work against their own party every time money is made available from the Lower Shire political giant.

This publication will be exposing the names of the cadets involved in the plot once their scheme gets underway.

