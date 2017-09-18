MCP Will Never Rule Malawi Again- Says Ken Msonda

Veteran Politician, Kenneth Msonda, who is also a Member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will never rule Malawi again.

Msonda was speaking in Ndirande-Makata ward in Blantyre during the official launch of the party’s campaign for the forthcoming by-election slated for October 17, 2017.

“The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should forget about ruling this country again. Memories are still fresh on how the party mistreated its innocent citizens during their one party regime,

“From 1994 to 2014 general elections, we have seen MCP performing miserably. That is a clear indication that the party has lost ground and will never be voted back into government,” said Msonda.

Taking his turn, DPP’s Southern Region Governor, Charles Mchacha asked Chancellor College Scholars and Historians in the country to publish many books on atrocities MCP committed during 31 years of its rule.

“We have many kids now who were born after MCP was voted out of government and as such they don’t know how the party ruled Malawi. I am therefore appealing to Chancellor College scholars and historians to write many books on atrocities MCP committed,” said Mchacha.

He said the books would enable the current generation to make wise and informed decision on which party to vote for during elections. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...