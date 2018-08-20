MCP Ward Councillor blamed for shunning CSCC meetings in Chitipa.

The main opposition political party, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Ward Councillor for Nkhwangwa , Isaac Mwepa has been criticised by Health stake holders for not attending Community Score Card (CSCC) meetings , a project which is aimed at contributing to the reduction of maternal and child mortality in Chitipa District.

Speaking during the CSCC District review meeting held on 20th of August, 2018 at the District Chamber hall, Kapenda Heath Centre in charge which is within Nkhwangwa Ward Jurisdiction, Joel Tembo said despite several invitation to the councillor but he has never turned up to the meetings under taken recently.

“For two years I have been in charge of Kapenda Heath Centre, we have been inviting our councillor for three times but he has never attended even a single a day, having a councillor at a community level, it is like we have an extra hand where members from the community can present their critical issues in as far as heath issues are concern” said Tembo.

However, Kapenda said they are looking forward from the Area Development Committee (ADC) and Village Development Committee (VDC) for their intervention as the matter was referred to them recently.

Worrying with the development, Chief Quality Management Officer from Ministry of Health responsible for Northern Zone, Dr Owen Musopole, said that councillors must be available in Community Score Card meetings as one way of holding them accountable.

“It really shows that there is no political willingness in this project in Nkhwangwa Ward, for primary Health care to be fruitful in this project, we need the availability for councillors, if they are not available, and to us it is a great concern. Councillors are there to serve the interest of people in their areas. We urge them to participate” Musopole encouraged.

Meanwhile, Mwepa through a telephone interview dismissed receiving any form of invitation from the Heath Centre since 2017 up to this year of 2018, he said he cannot even recall a single day receiving invitation, and he further said the remarks by Tembo was just to please the stakeholders during the meeting.

Heath Centre officers from other Centres such as Nthalire, Wenya, Misuku among others, applauded councillors in their areas for the collaborative effort in the project in the implementation of the project.

Community Score Card is a project which is aimed at contributing to the reduction of maternal and Child mortality in two districts of Kasungu and Chitipa in the country which will run for three years and it started early January, 2018.

The project is being implemented with support from Malawi government through the Ministry of Health and other stake holders such as Integrated Pathways for Improving Maternal and New-born Heath (InPATH), Plan Malawi and others.

