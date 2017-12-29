MCP Times In Fresh Trouble

Malawi’s ever sensational news organisation, the Times Group is being taken to court by the Chimbali family after using a picture of the family in a story to do with the usual sensitionalisation of its news coverage.

In the latest blunder by the media house, Mrs Chimbali and Mrs Namadingo are pictured at BICC enjoying some religious music but the newspaper says two ladies were at Jah Prayzar’s show at Civo Stadium. The family has since contacted a lawyer seeking legal redress for character assassination.

