MCP Times Angers Patience Namadingo: “Be Careful, You Will Pay For This Damage”

It never rains but pours for the Malawi’s ever sensational news organisation, the Times Group.

Barely hours after is being taken to court by the Chimbali family after using a picture of the family in a story to do with the usual sensitionalisation of its news coverage, gospel icon Patience Namadingo has also threatened to follow suit.

In the latest blunder by the media house, Mrs Chimbali and Mrs Namadingo are pictured at BICC enjoying some religious music but the newspaper says two ladies were at Jah Prayzar’s show at Civo Stadium. This has not gone down well Namadingo who has since vomited out his anger through his official facebook account. Below is the whole sentiment in verbatim:

BE SERIOUS MALAWIAN NEWS REPORTERS

😠 You came to my show took pictures and then your reporting to say this was JahPrza’s Show?

The woman in white that’s my Mother Mrs Stella Namadingo and you take a picture of her and her 2 friends on the dance floor reporting “fans enjoying during JaPrza… show? # 3 # 4 that’s JaPrza’s show # 1 that’s my mother at BICC not CIVO please be serious.. what If these Ladies husbands see this report and question their whereabouts as they claimed they were at my show? If you did not want to report about my show then don’t borrow pictures as you have done here.. I see no report on Namadingo’s show here all I see is JaPrza.. This… JaPrza that.. Zimbabwe this… and my mother is on number one… aaaarrrrgggg Noooo I would have asked you to pay my mother for beautifying your JaHprayza report… be careful…

