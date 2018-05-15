MCP Sold To Peoples Party: Chakwera Wakumana Ndi Matycoon Wabetsa Chipani

Malawi Congress Pa herty (MCP) convention has kicked out the real members and replaced them with new comers from Peoples Party which is haunted by the plundering of public resources dubbed cashgate .

Lots of billions of Kwacha were stolen from government during the two year rule of PP under the watch of former president Joyce Banda

MCP has booted out the experienced and loyal and promising politicians who are the party’s Members of Parliament and carried the image of MCP and replaced them with strangers.

The MCP legislators booted out include:

Juliana Lunguzi

Max Thyolera

Lewis Chakwantha

Lingison Belekanyama

Joseph Njovuyalema, demoted

Kusamba Dzonzi

Daniel Mlomo

Lyton Dzombe

Jean Sendeza, not MP.

Rhino Chiphiko

Gustave Kaliwo, Secretary General, not MP

Jessie Kabwila

Richard Msowoya.

These have been replaced by a bunch of novices from Peoples Party and some of them failed to become MPs in their respective areas in 2014

Sidik Mia, not MP

Harry Mkandawire

Cornelius Mwalwanda, not MP

Salim Bagus, not MP

Thomas Bisika, not MP

Ken Zikhale Ngoma, not MP

Edgar Chipalanjira, not MP

Catherine Gotani, not MP

Maurice Munthali, not MP

” The party has lost its image and we are yet to see how it will progress with the coming elections,” said a political analyst based at the Chancellor College of the University of Malawi.

