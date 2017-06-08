MCP Running-mate: Sidik Mia in Sheiks Shopping Spree

As the plot to wrestle Richard Msowoya’s vice presidency position in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thickens, Muhammad Sidik Mia has gone flat-out bribing Muslim Clerics so that they indorse his bid.

Sidik Mia, former vice president for the leader-strapped Peoples Party (PP), has been seducing Lazarus Chakwera with cash so that he be appointed running-mate in the running up to 2019 polls.

Sidik Mia is promising the Lower Shire and Muslim Community on MCP’s table which has trouble to penetrate the Southern Region.

On the Muslim Community, Mia has been all over heaping cash in the regions of K500, 000-K1million to some sheiks and the plot seems to have started bearing fruits as one Sheik Abbas of Blantyre and another Kalisinje of Machinga have already started making some pro-Mia noises.

The two are inviting their fellow sheiks to indorse Mussa on propaganda that he is the only one capable of bringing Muslims closer to the presidency again after Bakili Muluzi.

When called to confirm receiving money from Mia, Sheik Abbas vehemently denied claiming everytime he talks good about Mia is when he is thanking him for building a Mk22million wealth mosque in Chirimba.

Mia has also assembled a college of journalists, who have already started getting their 10kg of meat per months at his S&A Cold Storage for the same purpose.

Like this: Like Loading...