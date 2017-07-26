MCP Prophesises Doom For Msowoya: The Speaker Has Fallen- Says Ching’oma

In a dramatic twist of events, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has prophesized doom for its vice president and Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya over his continued attempt to block Chikwawa based business guru Sidik Mia from joining the party.

Writing on his official facebook page, MCP’s deputy publicist secretary who is also Chakwera’s shadow Information Minister Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma took a swipe at social propagandists for ‘Team Msowoya’ popularly known as Lebwedelebwedwe camp for contributing to the fall of the Speaker.

“…You have contributed to the political fall of the Speaker! Shame on you…” Wrote Ching’oma in apparent refence to Msowoya’s bootlickers on social media.

Asked to clarify on what he meant when he said the Speaker has fallen, Ching’oma’ s response was simple “Cant you read between the lines?

This has come barely few days after MCP embattled secretary general Gustave Kaliwo joined Msowoya at a political rally in Mzimba just a week after wealthy businessman Sidik Mia joined the party.

Party ‘rebels’ including Jessie Kabwila were in attendance at the rally held at Chimkusa ground on Sunday amid heightened speculation that MCP president Lazarus Chakwera would drop Msowoya as running mate in the 2019 election and opt for Mia.

Conspicuously missing at the rally were national executive committee members of the party aligned to Chakwera whose decision to take Mia into the party has proved to be divisive.

Msowoya, who is also MCP first vice president and Karonga Nyungwe member of parliament (MP) , said he was happy that Kaliwo attended his rally and is supporting him.

