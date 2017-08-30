MCP Plans To Rig Elections In Nsanje Through MEC’s Samuel Sitolo, Brother To Lawrence Sitolo Of MCP

One of the senior officers at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Samuel Sitolo has launched some clandestine games to rig Nsanje-Lalanje elections in favour of his brother, Lawrence Sitolo, who is contesting under Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

According to investigations by Malawi Voice, Samuel Sitolo is a biological brother to Lawrence Sitolo and he has promised him that within his powers, he will make sure that the elections are rigged by having a parallel polling station where ballot papers will be pre-marked in his favor.

The MEC official Sitolo has since received MK10 million from MCP officials to recruit a team which he will be working with and buy all the influential people including monitors from other parties to work towards rigging the elections to be in favour of MCP in the area.

if that is not enough, MEC car which Samuel Sitolo uses has been spotted at the house of Lawrence Sitolo for several times and the guys along with other MCP guys have been conducting meetings in Nsanje and Blantyre on how best they can execute the rigging ploy.

