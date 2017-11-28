MCP Only Had A Prison In Nsanje Which Used To Kill Political Opponents-Kasaila Tells It All In Parliament

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila has tendered what he calls his evidence  to Parliament chronicling abuses and killings of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Nsanje when it was ruling in one party state.
Kasaila had claimed in the House last week that during MCP regin Nsanje was not developed but it had only a prison where they were killing people.

The Speaker had ordered him to present evidence to substantiate his claims.

Presenting his evidence, Kasaila saidto  First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje: “ I am supposed to give you evidence but I also promised Malawians that I will give you the evidence . Allow me that I should inform Malawians about the evidence that is available so that people know that indeed I was speaking the truth and nothing but the truth that under the MCP rule, a lot of people died in Nsanje Prison.”

First Deputy Speaker, who is a legislator from Nsanje like Kasaila, said according to the procedure and practice of the House  when a Member brings the evidence, the MP should rise and confirm that has  the evidence and the speaker can call the Sergeant-at-Arms to collect the evidence and bring it to me.

She asked the Minister of Labour to submit what he has to the Sergeant-at-Arms since he already indicated that he has the evidence.

The Sergeant-at-Arms Perry Mmanga received the papers from the Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development and submitted them to the First Deputy Speaker.

The deputy speaker informed the House after seeing this evidence she will not make a determination until until it is studies.

“Meanwhile, I will also make an order for the evidence to be photocopied and circulated in the House for the information of Honourable Members. After that is when I will make a determination on the evidence,” she said.

102 Responses to "MCP Only Had A Prison In Nsanje Which Used To Kill Political Opponents-Kasaila Tells It All In Parliament"

  1. Issah Njobvu   November 29, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Osathandeu Amachulusa Zolakhula, Opanda Chitukuko Amachulusa Kukamba Zomwe Anzake Ankachitakale Mmalo Mosova Mavuto Amalawi Monga Kuvuta Kwamagesi,uphawi,kutsika Kwamitengo Yazokolora,kulipila Misokho Yokwela Etc,koma Buzy Kukamba Za Mcp, Mukutichedwetsa Tingoikapo Ena 2019 Pano

  2. Ernest Bush Chimata   November 29, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Kasaila real is a joke minister,instead of dealing with main crisis of Electricity is busy bringing this issue. Malawi real seems has lost direction, how can investors come in Malawi. Kasaila or what you call ur name, woke up,don’t divert us,

    • Luciano Nanjiwa   November 29, 2017 at 8:19 am

      He is trying to divert people’s attention from social-economic problems rocking this country under DPP regime and Kasaira is one of the people who are tarnishing the image of DPP and APM,people spoke in the recent bye elections but you’re not listening,may be you will hear in 2019 and don’t take Malawian s for granted

    • Felix Mwachiwà   November 29, 2017 at 1:23 pm

      kasaila telling people the truth hahahha

  3. Augustine Sato   November 29, 2017 at 8:05 am

    DPP woyee

    • Fanuel Nkhoma   November 29, 2017 at 8:09 am

      Anzanu akuti Boma,inu mukuti woyee palinzelu apa

    • Augustine Sato   November 29, 2017 at 8:14 am

      Nzelu zilipo sinanga ndicholamula OK boma iloh

  4. Wellings Gondwe   November 29, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Basi mumaziwa zimenezo kumangolimbana ndi MCP m’malo mopanga sort out mavuto

  5. Godknows Bazilio   November 29, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Propaganda ndi chida mwachimodzi chopeleka mwai kwa MCP kuiphula

