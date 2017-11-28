MCP Only Had A Prison In Nsanje Which Used To Kill Political Opponents-Kasaila Tells It All In Parliament

The Speaker had ordered him to present evidence to substantiate his claims.
Presenting his evidence, Kasaila saidto First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje: “ I am supposed to give you evidence but I also promised Malawians that I will give you the evidence . Allow me that I should inform Malawians about the evidence that is available so that people know that indeed I was speaking the truth and nothing but the truth that under the MCP rule, a lot of people died in Nsanje Prison.”
First Deputy Speaker, who is a legislator from Nsanje like Kasaila, said according to the procedure and practice of the House when a Member brings the evidence, the MP should rise and confirm that has the evidence and the speaker can call the Sergeant-at-Arms to collect the evidence and bring it to me.
She asked the Minister of Labour to submit what he has to the Sergeant-at-Arms since he already indicated that he has the evidence.
The Sergeant-at-Arms Perry Mmanga received the papers from the Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development and submitted them to the First Deputy Speaker.
The deputy speaker informed the House after seeing this evidence she will not make a determination until until it is studies.
“Meanwhile, I will also make an order for the evidence to be photocopied and circulated in the House for the information of Honourable Members. After that is when I will make a determination on the evidence,” she said.
Osathandeu Amachulusa Zolakhula, Opanda Chitukuko Amachulusa Kukamba Zomwe Anzake Ankachitakale Mmalo Mosova Mavuto Amalawi Monga Kuvuta Kwamagesi,uphawi,kutsika Kwamitengo Yazokolora,kulipila Misokho Yokwela Etc,koma Buzy Kukamba Za Mcp, Mukutichedwetsa Tingoikapo Ena 2019 Pano
Kasaila real is a joke minister,instead of dealing with main crisis of Electricity is busy bringing this issue. Malawi real seems has lost direction, how can investors come in Malawi. Kasaila or what you call ur name, woke up,don’t divert us,
He is trying to divert people’s attention from social-economic problems rocking this country under DPP regime and Kasaira is one of the people who are tarnishing the image of DPP and APM,people spoke in the recent bye elections but you’re not listening,may be you will hear in 2019 and don’t take Malawian s for granted
kasaila telling people the truth hahahha
DPP woyee
Anzanu akuti Boma,inu mukuti woyee palinzelu apa
Nzelu zilipo sinanga ndicholamula OK boma iloh
Basi mumaziwa zimenezo kumangolimbana ndi MCP m’malo mopanga sort out mavuto
Propaganda ndi chida mwachimodzi chopeleka mwai kwa MCP kuiphula