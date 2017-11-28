MCP Only Had A Prison In Nsanje Which Used To Kill Political Opponents-Kasaila Tells It All In Parliament

By on

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila has tendered what he calls his evidence  to Parliament chronicling abuses and killings of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Nsanje when it was ruling in one party state.
Kasaila had claimed in the House last week that during MCP regin Nsanje was not developed but it had only a prison where they were killing people.

The Speaker had ordered him to present evidence to substantiate his claims.

Presenting his evidence, Kasaila saidto  First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje: “ I am supposed to give you evidence but I also promised Malawians that I will give you the evidence . Allow me that I should inform Malawians about the evidence that is available so that people know that indeed I was speaking the truth and nothing but the truth that under the MCP rule, a lot of people died in Nsanje Prison.”

First Deputy Speaker, who is a legislator from Nsanje like Kasaila, said according to the procedure and practice of the House  when a Member brings the evidence, the MP should rise and confirm that has  the evidence and the speaker can call the Sergeant-at-Arms to collect the evidence and bring it to me.

She asked the Minister of Labour to submit what he has to the Sergeant-at-Arms since he already indicated that he has the evidence.

The Sergeant-at-Arms Perry Mmanga received the papers from the Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development and submitted them to the First Deputy Speaker.

The deputy speaker informed the House after seeing this evidence she will not make a determination until until it is studies.

“Meanwhile, I will also make an order for the evidence to be photocopied and circulated in the House for the information of Honourable Members. After that is when I will make a determination on the evidence,” she said.

102 Responses to "MCP Only Had A Prison In Nsanje Which Used To Kill Political Opponents-Kasaila Tells It All In Parliament"

  1. Joseph KB Kadzakumanja   November 29, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Wasting time. Wasting time. That cant help to solve:
    Electricity problem
    Lack of job opportunities
    Poor salaries for civil servants
    Buildings without adequate medicine, so called hospitals.
    Money plundering
    Corruption
    Etc
    Kasaila is very childish, selfish, ignorant and want to use the already consumed time for such issues.

  2. Roy Mponda   November 29, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Kasaila and his folks lamented the same propaganda during the recent bi-elections BUT people still voted for MCP. Mr Kasaila, you lied to the president during day light that DPP will be victorious in your home but ‘Malikisi Zero’ So stop that nonsense nana a Malawi anazindikira

  3. Toney Phiri   November 29, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    That picture Mmmmmm wrong’ that z not Malawi admin, don’t confuse people.

  4. Bright Phiri   November 29, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Malawi voice chonde yatsani magetsi

  5. Gift Mwale   November 29, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Mumuuze kuti ndi chisiru chotha ntchito kapena kuti chidebe chamunthu & i can not withdraw my words even if a gun is pointed at me ngati iyeyo amadziwa kuti anthu anaphedwa bwanji wakhala dzaka zonsezi osanena????? Andale akwathu kuno amandibowa ndi mmene amapangira ndale zawo. Nditakhala kuti ndiine ndikutulusa mfundo zimenezo apolice sanditenga kuti ndikapereke umboniwo kukhothi?????Ngati anakhuzika ndi imfa za anthu sanapite bwanji kukadandaula ku police kapena kukasuma kukhothi bwanji ndi umboni omwe ali naowo??????

