MCP Only Had A Prison In Nsanje Which Used To Kill Political Opponents-Kasaila Tells It All In Parliament

The Speaker had ordered him to present evidence to substantiate his claims.
Presenting his evidence, Kasaila saidto First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje: “ I am supposed to give you evidence but I also promised Malawians that I will give you the evidence . Allow me that I should inform Malawians about the evidence that is available so that people know that indeed I was speaking the truth and nothing but the truth that under the MCP rule, a lot of people died in Nsanje Prison.”
First Deputy Speaker, who is a legislator from Nsanje like Kasaila, said according to the procedure and practice of the House when a Member brings the evidence, the MP should rise and confirm that has the evidence and the speaker can call the Sergeant-at-Arms to collect the evidence and bring it to me.
She asked the Minister of Labour to submit what he has to the Sergeant-at-Arms since he already indicated that he has the evidence.
The Sergeant-at-Arms Perry Mmanga received the papers from the Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development and submitted them to the First Deputy Speaker.
The deputy speaker informed the House after seeing this evidence she will not make a determination until until it is studies.
“Meanwhile, I will also make an order for the evidence to be photocopied and circulated in the House for the information of Honourable Members. After that is when I will make a determination on the evidence,” she said.
Wasting time. Wasting time. That cant help to solve:
Electricity problem
Lack of job opportunities
Poor salaries for civil servants
Buildings without adequate medicine, so called hospitals.
Money plundering
Corruption
Etc
Kasaila is very childish, selfish, ignorant and want to use the already consumed time for such issues.
Kasaila and his folks lamented the same propaganda during the recent bi-elections BUT people still voted for MCP. Mr Kasaila, you lied to the president during day light that DPP will be victorious in your home but ‘Malikisi Zero’ So stop that nonsense nana a Malawi anazindikira
That picture Mmmmmm wrong’ that z not Malawi admin, don’t confuse people.
Malawi voice chonde yatsani magetsi
Mumuuze kuti ndi chisiru chotha ntchito kapena kuti chidebe chamunthu & i can not withdraw my words even if a gun is pointed at me ngati iyeyo amadziwa kuti anthu anaphedwa bwanji wakhala dzaka zonsezi osanena????? Andale akwathu kuno amandibowa ndi mmene amapangira ndale zawo. Nditakhala kuti ndiine ndikutulusa mfundo zimenezo apolice sanditenga kuti ndikapereke umboniwo kukhothi?????Ngati anakhuzika ndi imfa za anthu sanapite bwanji kukadandaula ku police kapena kukasuma kukhothi bwanji ndi umboni omwe ali naowo??????