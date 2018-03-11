MCP Never Changed: Hatred And Violence Is Still Its Ideology

As she resigned from MCP yesterday Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma summed up what is true of this MCP which some want to brand as new.

She said MCP promotes DIVISION, HATRED, VIOLENCE, GREED, HYPOCRISY, TRIBALISM, NEPOTISM, REGIONALISM, BIGOTRY AND DECEIT.

Chatinkha knows. She was born into MCP. She was bred into the culture and ideology of MCP. She has served as key member until she fell out with MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera as she and others tried to rebrand MCP into a democratic organization.

The MCP of today is the MCP of old. Violence, vengeance and hatred are in the DNA of MCP. It is the ideology of the party.

The MCP of today is the same one which hounded out cabinet ministers that opposed MCP government leadership in 1964.

From that early incident, MCP constructed itself around violence, vengeance and hatred.

This was its new ideology – disguised under the four cornerstones of Unity, Loyalty, Obedience and Discipline.

It recruited youths and paramilitary wings modelled on Hitler’s Nazi Red Shirts and Stormtroopers to enforce this ideology.

For 30 years, no one opposed MCP leadership and still have peace or survive. They were hunted to exile, tortured, jailed, killed in cold blood, fed to crocodiles, had their property grabbed and their houses torched.



FORGIVE has never been in MCP dictionary.

Between 1994 and 2014, MCP failed to forgive and accept those with dissenting views in its ranks. It failed to embrace democracy. Throughout that period it was rocked by infighting and those that stood against the party leadership were met with violence and vengeance.

In 2013, the choice of Lazarus Chakwera was seen — on the surface — by some as the renewal of the party now that a new man, a Reverend who had been in the periphery of politics would be at the helm.

In hindsight, this view was wrong. Violence, hatred, bigotry and vengeance are the institutions of MCP. Chakwera would not have been elected president of MCP if he had not shown traits that he would fit in this ideology.

So far, he has been doing well!

There is no other political leader in this country who has preached “genocide”. Ahead of the by-elections in October last year, he said there would be genocide – in his reaction to some electoral disagreements in Nsanje Lalanje constituency.

When MBC started airing Sapita Kawiri programme in which victims of MCP’s 30 year brutal rule finally have the opportunity to speak out, Chakwera attempted to suppress the programme by declaring it was preaching “geneocide”.

In 2015, he incited the general public to a “rebellion” against the Mutharika government.

For more than three times, Chakwera has agitated for the overthrow of the government, pronouning “this government will not last this year.”

Chakwera, already with a background of an autocrat, vengeful, hateful, bigotted man when he was in the church, has been a perfect fit for MCP. He embodies the party’s ideology of hate and violence and vengeance.

It’s not surprising that MCP is riveted again by divisions. It is not surprising that Chakwera has kicked out of the party people that hold democratic values and who wanted the party to transform and be relevant to Malawi’s democratic culture.

MCP has NEVER changed.

It is in the blood of MCP to hate, to be violent, to be vengeful even when you are down and out. That is why MCP ranks are attacking and insulting Chatinkha even after resigning.

MCP is a hopeless party. Its own MPs are expressing some disquiet, saying “we will never rule Malawi again”. They know MCP has NEVER changed in its ideology.

