MCP MP Louis Chakhwatha Caught Pants Down With Mrs. Grace Chirambo, Roughed Up At 5Miles Lodge

MCPs Lilongwe MP, Hon Louis Chakhwatha aka OB Loui on facebook, was over the weekend roughed up at 5 Miles Lodge in Zomba when he was found with Mrs Grace Chirambo, wife to Head of Security at Vale Logistics.

Apparently Mrs Grace Chirambo popularly known as Grah Mulenga on facebook stays in Mzuzu and every weekend goes to visit the hubby in Mangochi. So as per custom, she left Mzuzu for Mangochi only to find that the hubby had brought into the house a concubine.

This angered her and she left Zomba where her brother stays at 3 Miles with an arrangement that she meets with her long time lover Hon Chakhwatha who was in Blantyre. However, Chakhwatha advised her to book herself at the reknowned 5 Miles Lodge and that the MP will join her there for a sexual escapade.

Mr Chirambo through well wishers got a tip that the wife who left Mangochi in anger is in Zomba with her lover and he decided to follower up on the tip. Indeed he found the two cheating lovers enjoying chicken braii at the joint. Mr Chirambo called the wife who rudely rebuffed him. It is at this point that Mr Chirambo produced his official rifle and shot in the air to scare the two. Chirambo then confisticated car keys for the MP and a phone for Grace. Grace took to her heels and disappearee leaving the MP all alone and with a key he could not use.

The MP decided to be clever at the game and decided to go at 4 Miles where there is a roadblock to report the incident. Meanwhile Chirambo left the place and reported the issue to Zomba Police Stations.

The incident happened between 17:00 -18:00hrs that day.

Hon Chakhwatha is not short of sexual controversy as we have it on record that he has turned his office, Armstrong Lawyers and Company at Nurses Council as a sex haven.

