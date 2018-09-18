MCP MP Juliana Lunguzi Cries Foul

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza East Constituency, Juliana Lunguzi has accused the Health and Environmental Committee for Dedza district council of removing her from membership.

Lunguzi attacked the committee accusing it of not inviting her to meetings.

Speaking on Thursday during a full council meeting, Lunguzi said it was sad for a trained health specialist like herself to be removed from a health service committee without any reason.

“I belong to the health committee and for sometime I have not been receiving any letter informing me of the committee meetings,” Lunguzi said.

“I demand to know why I was removed or they have to tell me why they do not inform me whenever there is an issue which needs discussion,” she added.

She asked the council members to explain to her whether the removal was based on the fact that she is female MP and that committees are only meant for male Members of Parliament only.

“Am surprised that I was removed from the only service committee that I belonged to when my fellow male MPs belong to two service committees each,”she said.

Councilor for Katewe Ward, Auzious Chidobvu said Lunguzi was not removed from the committee and that she was not informed about meetings because of her perpetual excuses.

