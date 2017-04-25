MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer

By on 31 Comments

Lukwa: Nkhata Has A Case To Answer

Senior Traditional Authority Lukwa of Kasungu has summoned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Amon Nkhata for allegedly causing fracas at the funeral of the chief’s mother.

On Sunday, violence erupted at Chidzenje headquarters during the funeral of Senior Chief Lukwa’ mother. Several Government vehicles were damaged while various individuals were assaulted.

In an interview, Senior Chief Lukwa said it was very unfortunate to see Member of Parliament Nkhata snatching the microphone from the Master of Ceremony and start talking politics.

“He has a case to answer from the family members who are not happy with his conduct. Why did he snatch a microphone from MC? In a Chewa culture family members are at liberty to chose who is going to speak at the funeral and as a family we never put Nkhata on the line of speakers,” said Senior Chief Lukwa.

No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, Lukwa has urged politicians to avoid turning funerals as political grounds.

MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

31 Responses to "MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer"

← Older Comments
  1. Vincent Kumwenda   April 25, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    A Lukwa kkkkkkkkk

    Reply
  2. Vincent Kumwenda   April 25, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Failling to gather people on their on, always waiting for funerals,PPD?

    Reply
  3. Gabriel Ngalande Chunga   April 25, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Mtima mmalo gogo chalo musataye mtima mwina you are worried kuti akutayani komanso sakumvekani u paramount kkkk. Musalowetse ndale chanzeru mukanapanga summon amene analanda mic. Find the root cause of the problem kuti anthu akubwenzereni ulemu.

    Reply
  4. Isaac Ck Chiumia   April 25, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    lukwa u r a chief & pipo r looking 4ward to u to get gud advise b4 accusing khata make a invegation

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply