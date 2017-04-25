MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer

Lukwa: Nkhata Has A Case To Answer

Senior Traditional Authority Lukwa of Kasungu has summoned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Amon Nkhata for allegedly causing fracas at the funeral of the chief’s mother.

On Sunday, violence erupted at Chidzenje headquarters during the funeral of Senior Chief Lukwa’ mother. Several Government vehicles were damaged while various individuals were assaulted.

In an interview, Senior Chief Lukwa said it was very unfortunate to see Member of Parliament Nkhata snatching the microphone from the Master of Ceremony and start talking politics.

“He has a case to answer from the family members who are not happy with his conduct. Why did he snatch a microphone from MC? In a Chewa culture family members are at liberty to chose who is going to speak at the funeral and as a family we never put Nkhata on the line of speakers,” said Senior Chief Lukwa.

No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, Lukwa has urged politicians to avoid turning funerals as political grounds.

  1. Lawrence Mwamadi   April 25, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Worry not boss, this is just politics, nanga atani kuti akondwerete wamkulu, zazing’ono izi, simunaphe munthu, everyone with a rational mind knows who is wrong kkkkkkk quite loughable

    Reply
  2. Desherrian Mataya   April 25, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Kkkkkkkk just as it happened to that fellow(name withheld) the day of reckoning is around the corner.

    Reply
  3. Jonathan Moses   April 25, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    In Concise” Ngat Mufuna Kutidzwtsa Znthu “pleaz” Osaikapo Bodza Pofuna Ukoza Mbiriyanu.Kasungu Iz MCP District.Iwe Ufuna Uti Chani? Wakunamiza Ndan?

    Reply
  4. Owen Kamzati   April 25, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    ndizo ndale za pa Malawi.Asiyeni mafumu ndimo adyera,nanga azilamba ndi anthu amene alibe chikwama,Mafumu idyani ndithu.Athandizeni ndithu aDPP.Umapita kuli green pasture,malinga uli iwe.

    Reply
  5. Willard Greasham   April 25, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Jst post 2019 general elections when DPP wil b out of gvt, the same chief wil summon the DPP legislator,,, thats my beautiful malawi

    Reply
