MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer

Lukwa: Nkhata Has A Case To Answer

Senior Traditional Authority Lukwa of Kasungu has summoned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Amon Nkhata for allegedly causing fracas at the funeral of the chief’s mother.

On Sunday, violence erupted at Chidzenje headquarters during the funeral of Senior Chief Lukwa’ mother. Several Government vehicles were damaged while various individuals were assaulted.

In an interview, Senior Chief Lukwa said it was very unfortunate to see Member of Parliament Nkhata snatching the microphone from the Master of Ceremony and start talking politics.

“He has a case to answer from the family members who are not happy with his conduct. Why did he snatch a microphone from MC? In a Chewa culture family members are at liberty to chose who is going to speak at the funeral and as a family we never put Nkhata on the line of speakers,” said Senior Chief Lukwa.

No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, Lukwa has urged politicians to avoid turning funerals as political grounds.

15 Responses to "MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer"

  1. Brian Masamba   April 25, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    za zii

  2. Kennedy Chisamba   April 25, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Ndale Sapangila Pamaliro

  3. Kondwani M Phakamisa Mary   April 25, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Ndale zilibe malo

  4. Massa Kachingwe   April 25, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Mfumu samadyera kawiri.Umphawi udzatipha ku Malawi,watch out.

  5. Micklas Reuben   April 25, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Laugh laugh laugh.

