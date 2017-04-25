MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer

Senior Traditional Authority Lukwa of Kasungu has summoned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Amon Nkhata for allegedly causing fracas at the funeral of the chief’s mother.
On Sunday, violence erupted at Chidzenje headquarters during the funeral of Senior Chief Lukwa’ mother. Several Government vehicles were damaged while various individuals were assaulted.
In an interview, Senior Chief Lukwa said it was very unfortunate to see Member of Parliament Nkhata snatching the microphone from the Master of Ceremony and start talking politics.
“He has a case to answer from the family members who are not happy with his conduct. Why did he snatch a microphone from MC? In a Chewa culture family members are at liberty to chose who is going to speak at the funeral and as a family we never put Nkhata on the line of speakers,” said Senior Chief Lukwa.
No arrest has been made so far.
Meanwhile, Lukwa has urged politicians to avoid turning funerals as political grounds.
Mmalo Moti Munene Kuti Governor Wa DPP Ndi Amene Analanda Micro Phone Kwa MP Wa MCP Mukutembenuza Nkhani Kkkk. A DPP Ndi Mkhalidwe Wawo. Poyamba Anakasokoneza Kwa TA Kabudula Ndi Ku Rumphi.Maliro Oti Siachipani Amavala Nsalu Ya Chipani Kufuna Kutchuka
SIZACHILENDO.MCP NDI CHOMCHO.KOMA MPAKA KUNYOZA AMFUMU?SHAME!
Lukwa is a very corrupt chief. Who doesn’t know he is dpp? A day of reckoning is coming Chief Lukwa.
Mmalo Moti Munene Kuti Governor Wa DPP Ndi Amene Analanda Micro Phone Kwa MP Wa MCP Mukutembenuza Nkhani Kkkk. A DPP Ndi Mkhalidwe Wawo. Poyamba Anakasokoneza Kwa TA Kabudula Ndi Ku Rumphi.Maliro Oti Siachipani Amavala Nsalu Ya Chipani Kufuna Kutchuka
Yooh! Vuto ndi inu a Lukwa ndichifukwa chani MP wanu osamuika pa dongosola la anthu olankhula pa mwambo wamaliriwo?Zikuonekeratu kuti DPP yakuchinyirani mabanzi mkamwa. Mafumu anga pa Malawi zomvetsa chisoni.Big up Mp Nkhata waaphunzitsa sazapanganso zibwana