MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer

By on 15 Comments

Lukwa: Nkhata Has A Case To Answer

Senior Traditional Authority Lukwa of Kasungu has summoned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Amon Nkhata for allegedly causing fracas at the funeral of the chief’s mother.

On Sunday, violence erupted at Chidzenje headquarters during the funeral of Senior Chief Lukwa’ mother. Several Government vehicles were damaged while various individuals were assaulted.

In an interview, Senior Chief Lukwa said it was very unfortunate to see Member of Parliament Nkhata snatching the microphone from the Master of Ceremony and start talking politics.

“He has a case to answer from the family members who are not happy with his conduct. Why did he snatch a microphone from MC? In a Chewa culture family members are at liberty to chose who is going to speak at the funeral and as a family we never put Nkhata on the line of speakers,” said Senior Chief Lukwa.

No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, Lukwa has urged politicians to avoid turning funerals as political grounds.

MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

15 Responses to "MCP MP Amon Nkhata Irks Chief Lukwa Over Kasungu Funeral Fracas:He Has A Case To Answer"

← Older Comments
  1. John Mogha   April 25, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Mmalo Moti Munene Kuti Governor Wa DPP Ndi Amene Analanda Micro Phone Kwa MP Wa MCP Mukutembenuza Nkhani Kkkk. A DPP Ndi Mkhalidwe Wawo. Poyamba Anakasokoneza Kwa TA Kabudula Ndi Ku Rumphi.Maliro Oti Siachipani Amavala Nsalu Ya Chipani Kufuna Kutchuka

    Reply
  2. Andrew Tembo   April 25, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    SIZACHILENDO.MCP NDI CHOMCHO.KOMA MPAKA KUNYOZA AMFUMU?SHAME!

    Reply
  3. Frank Jumbe   April 25, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Lukwa is a very corrupt chief. Who doesn’t know he is dpp? A day of reckoning is coming Chief Lukwa.

    Reply
  4. John Mogha   April 25, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Mmalo Moti Munene Kuti Governor Wa DPP Ndi Amene Analanda Micro Phone Kwa MP Wa MCP Mukutembenuza Nkhani Kkkk. A DPP Ndi Mkhalidwe Wawo. Poyamba Anakasokoneza Kwa TA Kabudula Ndi Ku Rumphi.Maliro Oti Siachipani Amavala Nsalu Ya Chipani Kufuna Kutchuka

    Reply
  5. Bonifassio Marko   April 25, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Yooh! Vuto ndi inu a Lukwa ndichifukwa chani MP wanu osamuika pa dongosola la anthu olankhula pa mwambo wamaliriwo?Zikuonekeratu kuti DPP yakuchinyirani mabanzi mkamwa. Mafumu anga pa Malawi zomvetsa chisoni.Big up Mp Nkhata waaphunzitsa sazapanganso zibwana

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply