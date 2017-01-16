MCP Councilor Patricia Nkhono In Maize-Gate, Diverts 140bags

MCP Councilor for Nalikule Ward, Patricia Nkhono in Lilongwe North East Constituency of Lefani Maxwell Thyolera (MCP) has stolen 140 Bags of WFP and Government maize meant for the hunger stricken people in her ward.

When questioned by the Area Development Committee(ADC), Nkhono confessed to have diverted the humanitarian food and said she will return the same during harvesting.

This has come at a time when government is distributing food aid to people who cannot afford to buy the maize in every district in the country to ensure that no one dies of hunger.

