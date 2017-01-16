MCP Councilor Patricia Nkhono In Maize-Gate, Diverts 140bags

By on 13 Comments

MCP Councilor for Nalikule Ward, Patricia Nkhono in Lilongwe North East Constituency of Lefani Maxwell Thyolera (MCP) has stolen 140 Bags of WFP and Government maize meant for the hunger stricken people in her ward.

When questioned by the Area Development Committee(ADC), Nkhono confessed to have diverted the humanitarian food and said she will return the same during harvesting.

This has come at a time when government is distributing food aid to people who cannot afford to buy the maize in every district in the country to ensure that no one dies of hunger.

MCP Councilor Patricia Nkhono In Maize-Gate, Diverts 140bags added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

13 Responses to "MCP Councilor Patricia Nkhono In Maize-Gate, Diverts 140bags"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Kapapasa Robert Ofatsa   January 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Chaponda

    Reply
  2. Mphatso Maganga   January 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Chaponda yemweyo kuti wa wa wa!!!!!!

    Reply
  3. Koloko Chiwera   January 16, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Zachitika kuti ndipo ndindani wachita izi ?

    Reply
  4. Ab Roo   January 16, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Kani mmadziwanso kuti kuli maizegate?

    Reply
  5. Vyson Mulawu   January 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Kkkkkk koma a malawi voice ndi agalu mfiti zodya manyi amileme zoona inu ife tankhala tikudandaula za chimanga chomwe wagula chaponda koma inu kumabisa nde lero mukukamba za matumba ochepa ngati amenewa? Ndinu abakha obiba manyi a anthu agalu inu

    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply