MCP Convention: Juliana Lunguzi Shuns Positions

Vocal Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi has shown no interest to contest for any of the positions at the Malawi Congress Party convention this weekend.

The runaway convention is expected to take place at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe.

Lunguzi is one of the promising young leaders in the party but has described the organisers on the convention as people who are taking the party to the abyss of destruction.

Lunguzi is missing on the list of all aspirants for the party positions.

