MCP Convention: Chakwera, Mia To Go Unopposed

The much-awaited convention for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is expected to take place on Saturday, May 12 at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

According to sources, the party’s president Rev Lazarus Chakwera and Sidik Mia will go unopposed for the position of President and Vice President respectively.

Delegates will be given a list of who to vote for. The party will hold the convention after vacating an injunction through the Supreme Court which was obtained by its Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo and four others stopping it from holding the Indaba.

The party’ s current vice president Richard Msowoya is thrown out of the equation as Chakwera has settled for Mia.

Like this: Like Loading...