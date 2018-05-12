MCP Convention: 15 Positions Go Unopposed, As Chakwera, Mia Lead

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has endorsed the election of Lazarous Chakwera as President, Sidik Mia as Vice President and Harry Mkandawire as Second Vice President saying the party’s endorsement of three is procedural because there was no need for elections since there no opposition.

Former minister of health in the People’s Party – Catherine Gotani Hara has been elected first Deputy Secretary General for MCP and Salimu Bagus as second Deputy Secretary General. The two have gone unopposed too. 15 positions have gone unopposed at the convention

