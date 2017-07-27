MCP Civil War Turns Nasty: Chakwera Thugs Plant Accident For Kabwila….Survives Again

Outspoken MCP legislator Jessie Kabwila trod the path of death on Thursday when she was involved in a car accident after party thugs loyal to Chakwera unscrewed the tyres at a shopping mall in Kasungu.

The accident happened at Mpoma Trading Centre as Kabwila was on her way to Mzuzu University for a public debate.

The car is said to have swerved and hit some cars minutes after she left a filling station at the boma.

Luckily she came out with only a bump on the forehead and few scratches on her legs.

This is the second time in a year for Kabwila to escape death. Several months ago her other car was set on fire at Lilongwe Golf Club by same pro-Chakwera thugs.

Kabwila has been in the forefront opposing Chakwera on many of his decisions including the unprocedural joining of the party by Sidik Mia.

Just last weekend she attacked Chakwera openly at a rally organized by Vice President Richard Msowoya at Mzimba. Kabwila questioned why Mia is behaving as if he is more important than anyone only weeks after being welcomed in MCP.

Inside sources say Chakwera has ordered all district chairmen to deal with Kabwila and Kaliwo when they notice their presence in MCP strongholds.

