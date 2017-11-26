MCP Caught Pants Down: In Illegal Water Connection, Fined K106 million

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been implicated in illegal water connection which has forced service provider the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to disconnect water supply and slap the party with K106 million penalty.

LWB discovered the illegal connection at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe and subsequently disconnected water supply on Thursday November 24th, 2017.

According to LWB officials there were two water supply to the premise, one illegal and the other one legal.

However, the legal water supply was disconnected sometime back due to the party’s failure to settle a bill amounting to K6.8 million. The party has been failing to honor an agreement to settle the bill.

Instead the party has been using water illegally, and the illegal connection according to LWB has been there for the past 10 years until it was discovered last week.

Currently there is no water supply at MCP Headquarters.

Two weeks ago LWB disconnected water supply to Pacific Village and Central Medical Stores Trust after it was discovered the supply was illegally connected.

LWB, which is conducting Zero to Three Consumptions House to House Inspection Survey, discovered the illegal connections at Pacific Village which is owned by Pacific Group Properties in Area 9, and at Central Medical Stores Trust Warehouse in Area 6 owned by Manobec Limited.

Meanwhile, the Board has fined both Pacific Group Properties and Manobec Limited- being commercial customers- K1.5 million each as infringement penalties.

Apart from infringement penalties, the two customers will also have to pay other charges which include reinstatement/repair costs, Lilongwe Water Board overhead costs and calculated costs of illegal water supply as well as the outstanding bills.

The fines and other related charges are calculated based on the provisions of LWB’s by-laws.

