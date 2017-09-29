MCP Caught Pants Down Again:Forges “Mutharika Not Coming Letter”-Leaked Whatsup Conversation Exposes

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is at it again! After forging a letter that Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima had resigned as well as discussing a coup on watsapp group, senior members of this crocodile party have come up with another fake letter that President Peter Mutharika is not coming home on Monday, October 2, 2017 as early announced by the Office of the President and Cabinet. (OPC). The chat first circulated in MCP watsapp forum before making its way out to the public.

In the chat, the team unleashed several dirty plans to create more fake letters, saying they need to divide DPP by creating a gap that all is not well between Mutharika and his VP chilima. Some of the notable members of the group are Lilongwe South East By-elections candidate Ulemu Msungama, MCP’s deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka and MCP’s social media propagandist Gerald Mzaza Nkhata who is based in the UK.

Here is what the MCP guys were discussing:

[28/09, 22:51] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Its fine

[28/09, 22:53] Eisenhower: Ok boss

[28/09, 22:53] Eisenhower: How is it ku London bwana Gerald?

[28/09, 22:56] Ulemu Msungama: Hellow everyone. Kwachaaaa!

[28/09, 22:56] Ulemu Msungama: Bwana DSG mumatiyimilira

[28/09, 22:57] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Bwanawa ndi akatundu

[28/09, 22:57] Eisenhower: They have no idea what hit them

[28/09, 22:57] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Agwedeza ma cadet

[28/09, 22:57] Ulemu Msungama: Anthu akukhulupiliratu koma.

[28/09, 22:58] Eisenhower: MA cadet agwedezeka

[28/09, 22:58] Eisenhower: Inangovuta ya ku Nsanje ija sitinapange plan bwino koma this one has diverted their attention

[28/09, 22:59] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: The idea was hatched by Ramzy Khan

Mesa tingodikila kuti tilowe nayo pa campaign akakumangani

[28/09, 23:00] Ulemu Msungama: Bwana DSG sangawamange

[28/09, 23:00] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Ulemu konzeka nawenso ugwedeze ku LL City South East uko Ngwenya wavuta

[28/09, 23:00] Ulemu Msungama: Kodi adimi cant you add Ramzy too?

[28/09, 23:00] Ulemu Msungama: Panopatu sindikugona, mdala ameneyu akhonza kundiphumitsa

[28/09, 23:01] Eisenhower: You made a mistake kubweretsa Mia. It is now a fight between Chrustians and Muslims

[28/09, 23:01] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Mfana Uyu ndi uja analemba thread yawhatsapp yowanena achina Ngalande ngati akucheza ija. Koma Nsanje tingayiphule?

[28/09, 23:01] Eisenhower: We have lost LL City SE to DPP

[28/09, 23:02] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: I warned you guys

[28/09, 23:02] Eisenhower: Christians

[28/09, 23:02] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: But you thought since am not in Malawi then I was wrong

[28/09, 23:02] Eisenhower: Koma kalata talembayi sangatimange?

[28/09, 23:02] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Kkkkkkk

[28/09, 23:03] Eisenhower: khala ndi ulemu ndine bwana wako ku chipani

[28/09, 23:04] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Ndawonanso pakalata ya fake mwalembayo mwapheratu. Nanga m’dalayu akanachedwa kubwera aaaaah

[28/09, 23:04] Ulemu Msungama: We need to pressurize and create more fake letters ziziwonekadi kuti DPP is sidelining Chilima

[28/09, 23:05] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Tikaswa police

[28/09, 23:05] Ulemu Msungama: Akatimanga ziziwoneka zandale like they did atamanga ine, and Kabwila muja

[28/09, 23:05] Eisenhower: Kabwila anangowona kukhala nkholokolo koma ndi olimba mtima

[28/09, 23:05] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Kunoko musalowetseko anthu ambiri Kaye kuwopa ma leak awawa

[28/09, 23:06] Eisenhower: Ofunika kupanga mobilize anthu in case they arrest us

[28/09, 23:06] Eisenhower: Komanso tiphunzire kusunga chinsinsi

[28/09, 23:07] Eisenhower: I dont trust Ramsey. He is an opportunist. He was once Dpp, remember?

[28/09, 23:07] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Kkkkkkkkkk kodi pano status yake ili pati?

[28/09, 23:07] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: He came from UDF

[28/09, 23:07] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Then joined DPP

[28/09, 23:08] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Now MCP

[28/09, 23:08] Ulemu Msungama: Anapita ku dpp amene uja, paja amadana ndi kubwera kwa Mia. Onse achina Kabwila, Juliana they cant be trusted

[28/09, 23:08] Ulemu Msungama: Komadi etii

[28/09, 23:08] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: U mean kabwira?

[28/09, 23:08] Ulemu Msungama: Komatu I would love bwana DSG mutabweranso ku constituency kwanga tizayatse moto komaliza

[28/09, 23:09] Ulemu Msungama: Yeah. Kabwila

[28/09, 23:09] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Juliana kwawo sakumufuna akuti akufuna Jhasinta Chikaonda deputy national director for women ku DPP

[28/09, 23:10] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Ngwenya wavuta ndikumva

[28/09, 23:10] Eisenhower: Anyways guys, i have to rest, i have a meeting ndi a president mawa morning. Let’s talk kukacha

[28/09, 23:10] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Ngati ndizibweratu ku Malawi aaaah

[28/09, 23:10] Eisenhower: I will ask a president so we can come next week

[28/09, 23:11] Eisenhower: Good night guys

[28/09, 23:11] Gerald Mzaza Nkhata: Zigonani ine ndili ndi abwana anga kaye

