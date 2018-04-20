MCP Cannot Proceed With Convention-Court

The High Court in Blantyre, has failed to make a ruling in a matter in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Dr.Lazarus Chakwera and other National Executive Committee (NEC) members are challenging an injunction that is restraining the party from holding a convention.

MCP Secretary General Gustuv Kaliwo, Vice President Richard Msowoya, Treasurer General Tony Kandiero, Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and NEC member Chatonda Kaunda obtained an injunction stopping the party from holding a convention until matters surrounding their expulsion from the party are resolved.

And the matter was coming before Judge Jack N’riva for ruling on whether or not to vacate the injunction.

However, it transpired that the Dr. Chakwera camp had not yet filed for their defence, a development which forced the Kaliwo camp to apply for a default judgement- which Judge N’riva was ready to deliver.

Therefore, Judge N’riva withheld his ruling saying that the outcome of the fresh application from Dr. Chakwera and team would have a direct impact on the ruling.

N’riva then directed that hearing of the fresh application be expedited in order to dispose of the whole matter as soon as possible.

As regarding the status of the injunction, N’riva directed that it was still in effect. Meaning MCP cannot proceed with the convention

