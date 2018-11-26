MCP Cannot Govern Malawi-Says Political Analyst Ernest Thindwa

University of Malawi political analyst Ernest Thindwa says Malawi Congress Party cannot govern Malawi.

“MCP is failing to monitor its own primary elections. How will they monitor the tripartite elections? MCP is failing to manage its own internal governance. How can they govern the whole nation?” said Thindwa in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station during Monday’s midday news bulletin.

Thindwa’s sentiments come after the party gave contradictory results of Dedza East constituency primaries elections.

At first the party declared Patrick Bandawe as winner but a day later, on Monday the party declared the incumbent legislator Juliana Lunguzi winner.

