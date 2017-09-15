MCP, Billy Mayaya Created Those Obscene Placards-Oxfam Malawi Speaks Out

Oxfam Malawi, financiers of the Thursday marching to eliminate gender-based violence have confirmed that the infamous insulting placard was infact the works of opposition MCP Parliamentarian Jessie Kabwila and Billy Mayaya.

Demonstrators were carrying placards with various messages but the one which attracted divergent comments on social media was handwritten with explicit mention of women private parts in both Chichewa and English.

And Oxfam Malawi Country Director John Makina sounded concerned and regretted the taste of some of the messages displayed during the march.

“All the messages were done by the taskforce and the taskforce were being led by Mr. Mayaya and Honourable Jessie Kabwila of the Malawi Congress Party. As Oxfam Malawi, we are not part of those obscene languages, ” Makina told today’s Nation Newspaper.

Later the police removed the offensive placard and arrested Beatrice Mateyo who was carrying the offensive placard.

T

Like this: Like Loading...