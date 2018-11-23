MCP Atrocities Should Never Be Forgotten: Moto Village Has Shown How To Do It

MCP’s 31 year rule was too brutal to forget!

Moto Village in Mangochi has just shown this country how to not forget that MCP has blood dripping from its hands.

For 31 years, Malawi Congress Party raped, tortured and butchered thousands of Malawians. MCP unleashed a triangular terror machine of the Police Special Branch, Malawi Young Pioneers and the Youth League who copied Adolf Hiltler’s “the Red Shirts” in the Nazi holocaust.

This is the history MCP would do anything for Malawians to forget because it haunts the party. However, this history is a national memory and the country should do all it can to preserve it and make new generations aware of.

One of the ways of preserving that history is what people in Moto Village in Mangochi did over the weekend when they staged a drama presentation of how MCP tortured people in the village during its blind purge of Henry Masauko Chipembere supposed followers.

Chipembere was a militant, charismatic and intelligent cabinet minister. He was among the nationalists that opposed the autocratic tendencies of MCP leadership as early as 1964 and he resigned from cabient in protest.

From his base in his Moto Village in Mangochi, he attempted a revolt against the dictatorship. In response, MCP brutally hunted him into exile where he died.

Unable to get him, MCP turned on his Moto village in Traditional Authority Makanjira torching all houses, beating up and detaining innocent people.

Some of these people never came back alive from detention while others returned home crippled due to brutal beating by police, young pioneers and MCP youth league.

One of the people which MCP killed in that purge was the father of 84-year old Gerald Seleman who hails from Mangochi. In an interview with the media early this year, Seleman narrated tearfully what he saw.

“I was there when they took away my father to an unknown place. It was on a Friday. We had just finished our prayers when the military came. With no remorse they started beating up women and children and everybody,”

According to Seleman, MCP unleashed its terror not only on Moto village but also other parts of Mangochi such as Lulanga, Mgosa, Chimbiri, Mmalindi, Ntenjeza, Makumba, Lungweni, Masyasya and Makanjira headquarters in Mpilipiri. It was a purge like the other.

Across the country, there are many Malawians that will recount how they suffered under MCP.

The party ruthlessly repressed any alternative political views by killing, accidentalising, feeding some to crocodiles, dissolving some in drums of acid and if lucky, jailing, detaining without trial, letter-bombing, property grabbing, and expelling critics into exile.

Today, there are over 10,000 claims at the Ombudsman of people seeking compensation for the terror MCP unleashed on them during its rule.

Moto Village’s re-enactment of the terror honours and respects such people. It honours the spirit of those MCP killed like Aaron Gadama, Twaibu Sangala, David Chiwanga and Dick Matenje and many more ordinary people.

Malawi Congress Party’s reign of terror is not supposed to be forgotten. This was an era that defined Malawi in a significant way. It is supposed to be documented and stored, reanacted and retold.

It is MCP’s identity. It is the identity of its rule! It forms part of the national memory.

Like this: Like Loading...