MCP Amends Constitution To Accomodate Chakwera’s Third Term Bid

On the issue of amending a whole party constitution for the sake of accommodating an individual, Lord Jesus have mercy! !! Unapologetically I say it’s unethical and grossly wrong. The MCP Constitution is the reflection of the party and not for it’s president only. Infact the president is a product of that very Constitution. His authority and power comes from the that very legal document not vice versa. To say let’s change the Constitution in case Chakwera gets into Statehouse and wins the second term, is a display of what I’ve been saying all along that Chakwera is bonifide vicious DICTATORS. This has weakened the MCP CONSTITUTION tremendously.

Secondly the amendment that NEC (Chakwera in disguise ) can fired Elected officials, my word!! What is the use of having elections when the electorate are just being used as rubber stamps? NEC members are elected and CANNOT fire themselves; only those who elect the can fire them, this provision is there for a purpose, to prevent abuse. We have already seen Chakwera firing anyone who questions him and this just equips him to Reign with Terror. Ichi nde chipwilikiti chosayamba.

Like this: Like Loading...