MCM orders closure of Kapolo Health Centre

Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) has ordered closure of Kapolo Health Centre in Karonga over poor sanitation and hygiene.

The closure comes barely two days after the MCM had visited the health facility on Tuesday.

Kapolo Health Centre Advisory Committee Chairperson, Atusaye Mwandelire confirmed the development Thursday saying the health center received a letter from MCM ordering immediate

closure.

“It is very true, MCM officials toured the health center on Tuesday and they noted a number of shortfalls. The facility has neither toilets nor water and the structure’s roof is rotten and produces a bad smell.

“We then yesterday got a letter that the hospital should be closed pending rehabilitation works,” said Mwandelire.

Mwandelire appealed to Karonga District Council to intervene and do the rehabilitation works

“We have asked Karonga District Council to consider providing tents for temporary shelters which can be used as the facility is being rehabilitated,” he said.

District Commissioner for Karonga, Richard Hara confirmed the development saying the council has complied with the demands from the MCM by closing the health facility.

“The health facility requires rehabilitation because it has taken a long time without any maintenance. We have therefore communicated to the Secretary for Health and Population for the ministry’s intervention besides appealing to well-wishers to help us.

“We have also asked the MCM to allow us plant some tents which can be used temporarily for health services at the health center considering that this facility serves a population of about 90,000,” said Hara.

