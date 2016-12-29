Mchinji Chief, Villagers In Custody Over Land Dispute 

Group Village Headman Langa of Mchinji and four of his subjects are in police custody for allegedly maliciously destroying four acres of maize crop.

Mchinji Police Station PRO Kaitano Lubrino told Mana that Police arrested the chief and four villagers on suspicion they destroyed the maize crop belonging to Mary Lungu of Dikilani Village in area of Traditional Authority Nyoka in the district.

Lubrino told Mana on Thursday that Group Village Headman Langa, real name Roderick Langa, organised more than 20 villagers who went to the farm during the small hours of December 15.

Upon reaching the farm, it is alleged that the chief and his group armed with machetes, hoes and other weapons threatened Joseph Chirwa, 38, who was working on the land and started uprooting the maize crop and that after destroying four acres of land, the irate group planted soya bean on the same land.

Lubrino quoted the complainant, Mary Lungu, who claims to own the land as saying that she inherited the farm which covers 36 acres of land from her parents.

Following the development, the police arrested the chief on Wednesday together with four others who included a woman and three men.

All the five suspects have been jointly charged with malicious damage and are expected to appear before court to answer the charge.

The suspects–Roderick Langa (GVH),48, Annie Zulu,56, Guga Sakala,54, Golden Zulu,44, and Fred Mbewe,56–all come from Langa Village. (By Sarah Munthali, Mchinji, December 29, Mana)