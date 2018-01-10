Mchinji Blessed With Quadruplets, One Dies

One of the quadruplets delivered by 24 year old Falesi Develias at Mchinji district hospital died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mchinji District hospital has confirmed the sudden death.

According to a Nurse Midwife Technician at the hospital, Shalom Ngwira, the baby who was together with other three babies kept in a nursery yesterday had fever and she was on antibiotic treatment before she died at around 9:20 in the morning.

She said the temperature of the baby was at 39.5°c before putting her on antibiotics.

“The baby was admitted in a nursery after she was born with low weight. Unfortunately she passed on yesterday while she was on antibiotic treatment,” she said.

“We were monitoring the baby and this morning her temperature dropped to 37°c while the weight was at 1.2 kilograms (kgs). There was no complaint from the mother as the baby was just fine,” she said.

She however, told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) that after some minutes she found the mother carrying the baby outside the nursery charting with her husband without noticing that the baby was not breathing.

“I found her in the corridor with the baby, I noticed that the baby was not breathing where I rushed into the nursery for treatment but to no avail,” she said.

Meanwhile two of the remaining three babies had fever and are also on antibiotics treatment.

The mother to the babies, Falesi Develias said this is a second pregnancy as at first she gave birth to twin babies.

The four babies were born with low birth weight, three weighed 1.6Kgs while one was 1.4Kgs hence being kept at nursery waiting bay to improve in weight to 1.8Kgs.

The hospital is appealing to well-wishers to come and support the babies with cloths and nutritious food to the mother in times of lactating as she cannot get all her required needs.

Mana

