M’busa Helen Singh’s United Independent Party to Contest in 2019 Tripartite Elections

Abusa Singh: Her Legacy To Live On

The United Independent Party (UIP) says it will contest during the forth coming 2019 Tripartite General Elections despite the death of Party’s President and founder M’busa Helen Singh.

UIP’s representative Asante Masache was speaking at COMESA Hall in the Commercial City of Blantyre where thousands gathered to pay homage to the late Abusa Singh.

“The United Independent Party (UIP) will continue despite the death of our leader Abusa Helen Singh. And Let me assure Malawians that we will contest in the forth coming 2019 Tripartite Elections,” said Masache.

He added that,” Very soon we will hold a national convention to elect new party president and executive members.” M’busa Helen Singh died on Saturday, April 22 at Blantyre Adventist Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo) 

  1. Pasadi Katole   April 25, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    kumuotchadi zoona?kima zipembedzo zinadzi dzimatsatira baibulo lomweri zimandidabwitsa ndithu

  2. Adriano Kasambwe   April 25, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Sorry guyz amene amalisata baibulo ndi ves liti limene analemba zootchanazi

  3. Henry Nkoyola   April 26, 2017 at 4:04 am

    This is the end of UIP!Dont cheat us!

  4. Benjamin Kaunga Nyirenda   April 26, 2017 at 4:23 am

    Mukapitiliza chipani chanu mungoononga ndalama,tangosiyani dziko ndila a MCP ndi DPP basi

