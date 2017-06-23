MBC’s Sixth Innovation Awards Winner Leaves For china

Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) on Tuesday saw its sixth Innovation Awards winner, Dr Medson Matchaya, leave for China.

Matchaya, who is Blantyre District Health Officer (DHO) for Blantyre District, scooped the 2016 best doctor award.

MBC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chembezi Mhone, said MBC was fulfilling its promise give awardees an all paid for trip to China and K1 million.

“The Innovation Awards aim at inspiring people far and beyond so that they are motivated in their respective fields of work,” said Mhone.

According to Mhone, so far, six out of its 10 winners have been sponsored for the trip to China with the remaining four to be considered shortly.

Commenting on the trip, Dr. Matchaya said he was very happy to have been given the opportunity to travel to China and attend a course in the field of health.

“I am full of expectations. I owe this trip to the Blantyre District Health Office team. I am simply their leader but the success is due to their dedication and support,” said Matchaya.

He said China was very advanced in the field of medicine and the trip will help him gain more experience.

“I thank MBC for this great initiative. I would not afford this trip with my salary. It is very encouraging that some people are happy with our work,” Matchaya said before departing.

The trip was sponsored by the Chinese Government in partnership with MBC.

