MBC Receives US$ 620,000 Grant From Japan For The Improvement of Television Broadcasting Equipment

Japanese government Friday provided a grant of US$ 620,000 to Malawi government to assist in the improvement of Television Broadcasting equipment and Japanese Television programmes to the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Receiving the grant in Lilongwe, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Hon. Goodall Gondwe commended the Japanese government for pro viding the assistance.

He said the grant has come at the right time when the country needs funds to deal with the quality of broadcasting at MBC.

“With the procurement of the new equipment, we are hoping to have quality pictures on the Television station. The resources are most welcome to us because we could not afford to purchase the equipment on our own,” Gondwe pointed out.

He said the new equipment will help a lot in upgrading from analogue to digital broadcasting.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Kae Yanagisawa said Japanese government is committed to support the local television broadcasting industry because of the various social and economic information it delivers.

“Japan considers the importance of a good and reliable local television broadcast, because through local television broadcasting the people who are a majority in a nation benefits a lot as they are able to follow events and get exposed to the educational information necessary for their lives,” explained Yanagisawa.

The Ambassador said that through this grant, outdated equipment at MBC will be replaced and its studio facilities will be modernized.

“This will help to strengthen the public broadcast programs and improve the quality of production. In addition the grant will also facilitate the procurement of Japanese TV programs which are educative and informative programs focusing more on mathematics, science and technology, health and agriculture and suitable for people of all ages,” Yanagisawa said.

The grant will specifically facilitate the procurement of shooting, studio, editing equipment and installation materials for the MBC TV Station in Blantyre.

The grant was given through the Japanese cultural grant assistance on the project for improvement of Television Broadcasting equipment and Japanese Television programmes to the MBC. (By Andrew Ndhlovu, Mana)

