MBC Awards 10 Innovators In 10 Categories

Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) on Friday awarded 10 innovators in 10 categories marking a mile stone in MBC’s quest to serve a nation as public broadcaster.

The award categories included; agriculture, environment, health, small scale entrepreneurship, education, art and culture, science and technology, large scale entrepreneurship, people living with disabilities and sports.

Each awardee received a trophy, certificate and K1 million cash from MBC, and an offer of a month long foreign trip to China as one way of motivating them.

In the Agriculture category, Angela Lanjesi won while Thukuta Nandolo won in the environment category. The Health category went to Raphael Piringu while Matius Juwaki won in the Small Scale Entrepreneurship. The Disability category was won by Chrisford Chayera.

In the Education category Mark Kampira won while the Art and Culture category has been won by David Kachepa. Mayamiko Nkoloma scooped the science and technology category while the Large Scale Entrepreneurship and sports categories were won by Ken Chiwere and Kanduwa Sande respectively.

In honour of Late Bernard Kwilimbe and Smart Likhaya Mbewe their families got prizes of K1 million, trophy and a certificate.

In an exciting development, Mark Kampira was awarded an additional K2.5 million after scooping the Innovator of Innovators Award.

Kampira has mobilised and volunteered to teach over 300 children of standard one to seven who cannot walk a distance of over 15 kilometers to the nearest school in a remote area of Traditional Authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre.

Speaking during the 2017 MBC Innovations Awards at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta thanked President Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika for kindly deciding to host the third edition MBC Innovations Awards at the New State House.

He said this was not taken for granted but highly appreciated by all the participants who came to witness the awards presentation.

“You continue to inspire the nation to be innovative by demonstrating the three pillars of patriotism, integrity and hard work through reforms and provision of local massing solutions to some of the greatest challenges Malawi has faced over the decades,” said Sumbuleta.

He said MBC has over the past three years taken the challenge to live by this inspiration.

“Last year during the second edition, we awarded 10 winners who went away with K1 million cash each and a month long foreign trip to the People’s Republic of China, the overall winner, the Innovator of Innovators Gift Sayenda got an additional K2 million,” he said.

Sumbuleta said these prizes have made a great difference in the lives of the awardees.

Mana/glk/thz

