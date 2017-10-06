Mayor To Grace Miss Blantyre 2017 Finale On Oct 13 At Mount Soche

Organisers of the forthcoming Miss Blantyre 2017 grand finale have a huge smile to the mayor of Blantyre city’s confirmation that he will preside over the crowning of the next queen of Blantyre.

This was endorsed last week as the pageant’s leadership held an audience with the city don at the Blantyre City Assembly offices in Blantyre and the organisers walked home happy. This was disclosed after the meeting which among other things aimed at explaining this year’s concept, theme and direction which the pageant is taking at the moment. The event takes place in a week’s time and according to the organising Chairperson Daniel Ngwira, they are excited as a team to have the Mayor present at such an auspicious occasion happening in the city. Theme for the 2017 Miss Blantyre edition is unlocking girls’ potential.

“Events such as Miss Blantyre are more than ordinary events. This is because such an evet is something residents can claim to own to be part and parcel because the queen represents Blantyre” Said Ngwira.

“With the Mayor’s confirmation, we also expect to have tickets sold out to the private and public sector like hot cakes as the event presents an exciting platform for residents of the city to share a lighter moment of fun and glamour with the Mayor of Blantyre His Worship Wild Ndipo” Said Ngwira.

He added “The Mayor is a busy man with projects that benefit residents of Blantyre. Thus, our event will attract all society stakeholders including young people which makes it even more colourful considering that the mayor’s door is open to everyone including us and we do not take this gesture for granted”

Asked on other notable figures coming to the glamorous event, Ngwira said they are finalising talks with members of the private sector over a competitive category called Brand Exhibition. In this category, companies compete in selling their brands to the present audience through the contestants.

So far, eKwacha is among the latest brands added to the category. According to the eKwacha official website, they are a one-stop-shop for financial services, providing agency banking, mobile money and electronic payments services to promote total financial inclusion in Malawi.

With this in mind, a contestant will be expected to exhibit this brand to entertain and amuse the delegates on the night.

Miss Blantyre Grand Finale happens on the night of Friday 13th October 2017 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel. The event will be red carpet and expected to start at 7pm. Tickets for the event are available at Krazy Foods restaurants all over Blantyre, Malawi Institute of Tourism (MIT), Kwaharaba Arts Gallery opposite Pep Stores in Phekani house and inside shops at the hotel. Tickets and any further bookings are also available through the Miss Blantyre Facebook page. Advance tickets are going at K10, 000 and K15, 000 for VIP.

