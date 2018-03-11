Matenje Family Exposes Chakwera Lie: None Of Our Children Has Joined MCP

Haunted by atrocities and killings of innocent people during its 31 year rule, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) tried to save its face on Saturday by lying to Malawians that the son of the late Dick Tennyson Matenje whom it murdered on May 18, 1983, had joined the party.

On Saturday, MCP received into its membership Don John Matenje and without shame the party lied to Malawians by unveiling Don as son to the late Dick Tennyson Matenje whom the party under the first president Dr. Kamuzu Banda brutally murdered Aaron Gadama, Twaibu Sangala and David Chiwanga.

Angered by the party’s lie, Matenje family issued a statement on Sunday disowning Don as son to the murdered Matenje and correcting MCP’s lie.

“None of the children of the late Dick Matenje has joined the Malawi Congress Party. Mr Don John Matenje is the son of the late John Tennyson Matenje, the brother of the late Dick Matenje,” reads the statement dated March 11, 2018 signed by Richard Dick Matenje on behalf of the immediate family of the late Dick Matenje.

The statement further reads: “Mr. Don John Matenje has joined the Malawi Congress Party as an individual and in exercise of his rights to freedom of association, conscience, opinion and expression guaranteed by and under the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. His political views do not represent those of the immediate family of the late Dick Matenje.”

After clubbing the four to death, MCP stuffed the dead bodies in one vehicle, drove it to a bush in Mwanza along the Thambani Road and pushed it down a cliff to make it look like it was an accident that killed the four.

