Masters CAF Participation SRFA Prize Presentation

Participation of Masters Security football club in Confederation Association Football (CAF) championship has been said to be one of the problems that has delayed the prize presentation ceremony of Southern region football league.

Managing Director of Master security company Limited Alfred Gangata revealed this on Friday, April 28, 2018 at the prize presentation ceremony to the Division 1 and Premier division winning teams for 2017 league season which ended in December last year held at Mpira Village in Chiwembe ,Blantyre.

Gangata said though as a company, it has been challenging to sponsor the league but they will honor their contractual agreement with Southern Region Football League.

“There has been a lot of talks out there concerning the sponsorship but as Masters security we will honor the 3 years contract agreement which we signed in 2016 and this year being our last year of the contract we would assure people this year will also sponsor the league with ten million kwacha,five hundred thousand kwacha as well ,”said Gangata.

On his side, Treasure for Southern Region football Association Christopher Madalitso Kuyera said coming of Masters Security company Limited in sponsoring football has assisted to identify potential players in super league teams as well as at nation team. ”It’s a relief to us that Masters security has honored their contract and this year they are also sponsoring the league. Being in a time where companies are struggling in finances we really appreciate for the sponsorship ,said Kuyera.

At the ceremony , Nchalo united which is now playing in TNM super league received a cheque of K1.8 million for being the champions of 2017 in premier division while Prison united walk away with K1,000000 on second position and Chikwawa united pocketed five hundred thousand on third position While in division one Hangover football club got K300,OOO on third position ,Naming’omba fc k500,000 on second position and Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve got K750,000 on first position .

On individual awards ,Dan Dzimkabani of Ginnery corner fc got fifty thousand kwacha of division one top goal scorer while Tonny Biyasi of Nchalo united also got fifty thousand kwacha as a top goal scorer of premier division.

On media awards Richard Tiyesi got fifty thousand kwacha on online media, Sam Banda of Blantyre synod radio got k50,000 on electronic media, Benjamin Maona of Times scooped position one on television while Lonald MPasu of Times group walk away with k50,000 on print media. Other awards went to Nobert Jameson of 101 radio ,Gerald Kanyama of ufulu radio both with K25,000 each.

Like this: Like Loading...