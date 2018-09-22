Masterpiece That Is Dan Lu’s Winanso Ayi

Listening to Winanso Ayi from Dan Lu, I was surprised with myself to see the way I have been smitten by the guy. This happened to me when I listened to Lozani Zanu as well! So I thought of listening to other Malawian artists just to make sure I still have my bearings.
During Kamuzu’s time, most of the music ndizodandaula. Achina Kachamba, Fumulani, Namokho, anthu akuti amapeka nyimbo okha, they looked at the sad part of life.
During Muluzi’s era, the artist I would say bring out the vibes of the times very well is Mlaka Maliro. I think scholars that want to understand Muluzi’s times could benefit from listening to this guy. There is a political message painting the dark and the good side of the times. Mlaka knows the bible and he relates the stories very well to what was going on.
This time around our man is Dan Lu especially the way he has done these two political songs. I like the way he did not have to hide the good things that are happening on the political scene; the developments and all. He is being honest with the way he is relating with the times and what he is bringing out through his music.
Other artist would do it as a hidden message living us to interpret.
Just yesterday I posted a picture of this other beautiful new building in Mzuzu, one guy came and posted a picture of these kids, in the village learning from a makeshift classroom under a tree. He asked me to be posting such pictures as well. So I say no, we all know we have problems but we want to be looking and talking more about things that will give us hope and encouragement, things that will show us we are making progress. It is good for us.
This is what Dan Lu is doing, it is beautiful music but it is encouraging to actually sing and dance to the progress we are making. A lot of people find pleasure in Kunyoza a president anthu just because they want power for themselves. You would think that there is nothing in Malawi. This is beautiful form Dan Lu.
Dan Lu is one celebrity I would like to meet one of these days and have him put his autograph on my T Shirt. Meanwhile I am going to get me those blue trousers. They are cool!