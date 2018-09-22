Masterpiece That Is Dan Lu’s Winanso Ayi

Listening to Winanso Ayi from Dan Lu, I was surprised with myself to see the way I have been smitten by the guy. This happened to me when I listened to Lozani Zanu as well! So I thought of listening to other Malawian artists just to make sure I still have my bearings.

During Kamuzu’s time, most of the music ndizodandaula. Achina Kachamba, Fumulani, Namokho, anthu akuti amapeka nyimbo okha, they looked at the sad part of life.

During Muluzi’s era, the artist I would say bring out the vibes of the times very well is Mlaka Maliro. I think scholars that want to understand Muluzi’s times could benefit from listening to this guy. There is a political message painting the dark and the good side of the times. Mlaka knows the bible and he relates the stories very well to what was going on.