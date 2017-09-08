MASM In Cashgate: Fined For Misleading Adverts

Competition and Fair Trade Commission has imposed a MK5million fine to Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) for engaging in deceptive advertising.

In a statement signed by the chairman for the Commission Daniel Dunga, MASM has been ordered to cease and desist from engaging in misleading advertising, and to make full and timely announcements to their clients whenever there are changes to the terms and conditions governing medical insurance.

The order follows investigations the Commission conducted on allegations that MASM published radio and newspaper advertisements stating that they had scrapped off shortfalls on medical bills to its members.

“However, the Commission did not find any evidence to support claims that shortfalls had been scrapped off.

“Instead, the Commission found that contrary to claims in the adverts, a number of private hospitals were demanding payment of shortfalls by MASM members on every visit,” reads part of the statement;

The report further states that it finds MASM’s conduct deceptive and a deliberate ploy intended to create an impression that the medical cover was free of additional charges.

The Commission also found out that MASM did not make full disclosures on the introduction of wallets for the different services offered and its implications on members’ welfare.

Efforts to source the views of MASM through their Chief Executive Officer Sydney Chikoti did not yield any fruits as his phone went unanswered. (By Daniel Namwini, Mana)

